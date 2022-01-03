Caoimhin Kelleher earns lots of praise by some Liverpool fans online after his Stamford Bridge performance

Caoimhin Kelleher was thrown in at the deep end against Chelsea but looked more than good enough to fulfill the role handed to him.

There’s no question that Alisson Becker will remain our No.1 but his understudy is certainly more than able to cover whenever the main man is out of the frame.

The Brazilian testing positive for COVID ended up as a big positive for the Irishman, who was able to showcase his ability with his hands and feet.

Here’s some of the best praise for the young man signed from Ringmahon Rangers in 2015:

The two conceded goals were certainly not errors of the 23-year-old and he was very comfortable in-between the Stamford Bridge sticks.

His ability to start attacks with his feet, as well as catching crosses and shots comfortably, illustrate why he has earned his spot at No.2 and will continue to be handed opportunities.

With the upcoming cup games and absence of our first-choice ‘keeper, there’ll be plenty more opportunities to impress the fans.

