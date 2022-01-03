Exclusive: “Don’t need to go three or four” – Ex-Red on Liverpool’s defensive and tactical naivety at Stamford Bridge

Liverpool were two goals up with just four first-half minutes remaining, yet headed into the break at 2-2 after failing to hold onto the lead.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop, Stan Collymore shared his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp’s side’s inability to keep hold of their lead and the tactical naivety that provided Chelsea a way back into the game.

The 50-year-old said: “You’re 2-0 up. You don’t need to go three or four or 5-0 up knowing full well that if you leave the back door open a little bit that what happens can happen.”

READ MORE: (Image) Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy share a picture as they travel together to join with the rest of Senegal’s AFCON squad

It was certainly disappointing to see the lead squandered but the way in which it happened is perhaps some restpite for our team, in that a Mateo Kovacic worldie was the only way past Caoimhin Kelleher.

Momentum and mistakes provided Christian Pulisic the opportunity to restore the parity but if it hadn’t been for the sublime first goal, there easily may not have been the second.

Game management and losing leads have been an uncharacteristically common issue this season and did cost us at Stamford Bridge too.

You can watch Collymore’s comments via @empireofthekop:

🗣️"You're 2-0 up. You don't need to go three or four or 5-0 up knowing full well that if you leave the back door open a little bit that what happens can happen."@StanCollymore on #LFC being tactically naive after opening the scoring 🧐 pic.twitter.com/mMSyjZ8DPh — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 2, 2022

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…