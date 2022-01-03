Exclusive: “Have to give Manchester City credit” – Ex-Red on City’s squad depth edge over Liverpool

Manchester City’s squad depth and finances have certainly provided them a big advantage in the title race, as injuries and COVID cases have plagued Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop, Stan Collymore shared his thoughts on the huge amount of financial and squad reserves Pep Guardiola has to hand.

The 50-year-old said: “I have to give Manchester City credit… in these COVID times – whereby you could lose three players, five players, six players – they’re just well covered.”

To try and win any league; you need luck to avoid injuries and with the large squad on offer at the Etihad, they can manipulate luck in their favour to make injuries less of an impact.

A long term issue of our squad has been the drop in quality from the first 11 to the bench and with COVID seemingly taking a couple of players out each week, it’s so hard to keep the side consistent in terms of quality and selection.

It’s certainly not the fault of the league leaders to have money and not have been too affected by COVID but must be considered a factor of their lead extending at the summit.

