(Image) Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy share a picture as they travel together to join with the rest of Senegal’s AFCON squad

Enemies in the early evening and teammates by the night, Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy shared a picture as they boarded a plane headed for Cameroon.

The pair took part in a brilliant football match at Stamford Bridge and were both heavily involved in the proceedings that led to a 2-2 draw between two of the best sides in the country.

Our No.10 had the upper hand in the first half as he capitalised on a Trevoh Chalobah mistake and took the ball round his international teammate and through Cesar Azpilicueta on the line.

The second half was more in favour of the Senegalese stopper as he was in the way of both Mo Salah and our other goal scorer on the day, as the pair tried to restore Liverpool’s lead.

One key talking point from the game was from the 29-year-old as his arm met the face of the Chelsea captain and it certainly could have been viewed as a red card, by many other referees.

It ended up as honours even between the international teammates and they now unite in their aim to secure the AFCON for Senegal.

You can view the image on Mane’s Instagram:

