‘It was an intense one’ – Virgil van Dijk reflects on a point shared with Chelsea

Virgil van Dijk spoke after the draw against Chelsea as he shared his thoughts on what was a pulsating game, after a frantic four-goal first-half.

Our No.4 played the full 90 minutes as he tried to help Liverpool bounce back, off the back of a couple of disappointing Premier League results.

Despite a brilliant first 40 minutes, we weren’t able to secure all three points and left Stamford Bridge with one point and Manchester City were the real winners of the day.

READ MORE: Exclusive: “Have to give Manchester City credit” – Ex-Red on City’s squad depth edge over Liverpool

The Dutch captain was quite calm with his response as his attention turned to the rest of the season and wishing his African teammates the best of luck for AFCON.

The 30-year-old said: ‘First game of 2022 and it was an intense one. Points shared tonight. We will keep going. Good luck to our African players at AFCON, make us proud! 💪🏽’.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have no choice but to keep going, although it is too early to end a league title race, we still have three cup competitions to compete for this season.

Let’s hope the absence of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita doesn’t cost us too dearly and we can keep our silverware dreams alive.

You can view van Dijk’s statement via his Instagram account:

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…