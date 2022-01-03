‘It’d be a great signing’ – Kevin Phillips names Liverpool star as a potential transfer target for Steven Gerrard

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has claimed that Steven Gerrard needs to bring a new central defender to Villa Park and has named Liverpool’s Joe Gomez as a potential signing.

Villa are preparing to lose Axel Tuanzebe, who is currently on loan from Manchester United, as the defender is reportedly closing in on a deal to join Serie A outfit, Napoli.

“He’ll definitely need a new centre-back,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“Whether Joe Gomez happens, I’m not sure. It’d be a great signing.

“But when managers speak like that, ultimately it looks like the player will be moving on. Then, it will be a priority to get a centre-half through the doors.

“In that area, it just depends on whether they go for someone with experience or someone who’s a bit younger that they want to keep at the club.

“But they definitely need another one through the door when one leaves, that’s for sure.“

Gomez has featured 10 times for the Reds this season, with all three of his Premier League appearances this term coming as a substitute.

The England international has a lot of competition for a starting spot under Jurgen Klopp.

Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate have been the preferred partners to Virgil van Dijk so far this season, so it may make sense for the former Charlton man to seek regular game time elsewhere.

It’s unlikely that Klopp would allow Gomez to leave on a permanent basis, but a loan move would benefit the player massively.