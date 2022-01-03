‘It’s well and truly over’ – Jamie O’Hara’s honest verdict on the title race following Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has claimed that the Premier League title race is ‘done and dusted’ as he can’t see Manchester City dropping many more points.

The 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge yesterday between Liverpool and Chelsea suited Pep Guardiola’s side – City now hold a ten-point lead at the top of the table, however that gap may reduce to eight points if Jurgen Klopp’s side win their game in hand.

“They’re not going to drop ten points. You’re joking, aren’t you? They’re dominating the league and they’re dominating everyone. It’s over. It’s well and truly over,” the 35-year-old told talkSPORT (via HITC).

“Liverpool had to win that game. They’re conceding too many goals. Chelsea are conceding too many goals.”

The Reds have now gone three league games without a victory and to make matters worse, they will now be without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane until February whilst they’re at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Klopp’s side have struggled to see games out this season and threw away a two-goal lead against Chelsea yesterday.

The German boss may now be tempted to make signings this month with the transfer window now open.

Attacking reinforcements are imperative, especially when you consider that are star men may be missing for upto six games.