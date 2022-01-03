Mo Salah breaks and creates more records following his goal against Chelsea

Mo Salah scored a special goal to put Liverpool two goals ahead on his old stomping ground, as his fine form this season continued.

Our Egyptian King seems to break a record and create a new statistic every time he finds the back of the net and his 16th goal of the Premier League campaign was no exception.

His 148th goal in a Liverpool shirt, combined with the two Chelsea goals he scored in 2014, mean that he has now scored 150 in English football.

READ MORE: (Video) “We need him” – Virgil van Dijk full of praise for Liverpool player after impressive Chelsea performance

Our No.11 was also involved in his 25th Premier League goal of the campaign as the finish added to the league-high nine assists he has for this season.

It was also his first goal, as an opponent, at Stamford Bridge since his finish in the same side of the ground past Petr Cech in a 2013 Europa League bout for Basel.

It’s going to be a long month without our key marksman but let’s hope he breaks a few Egyptian and AFCON records whilst he’s away.

You can view the Salah stats via @SkySportsStatto:

⚽️ Mohamed Salah

⭐️ 150 goals in English club football (148 Liverpool, 2 Chelsea)

⭐️ 25 PL goal involvements this season (16 goals, 9 assists)

⭐️ 1st goal at Stamford Bridge since for Basel in Sept 2013 pic.twitter.com/EC9OFhHGcp — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 2, 2022

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…