Some Liverpool fans react to James Milner’s foul that led to Mateo Kovacic’s fantastic equaliser

James Milner has always proven to be a dependable squad option for Jurgen Klopp and helps the squad enormously on and off the pitch.

Our No.7 was involved in a key moment against Chelsea as he gave away a foul that led to the free-kick that preceded the brilliant finish by Mateo Kovacic and brought Chelsea back into the game.

There were several incidents that followed the foul and they were not the blame of the man who turns 36 on the 4th of January but this didn’t stop the finger being pointed at the midfielder.

Here’s a selection of some fan reaction to the Leeds-born veteran’s role in the goal that provided Thomas Tuchel’s side a route back into the game and his performance in general:

James Milner committing a stupid foul that leads to a capitulation? And there’s people who want him to sign a new deal. You all deserve mediocrity. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) January 2, 2022

Milner’s passion and desire costing us a goal💪💪💪💪 — 🥤 (@TheImmortalKop) January 2, 2022

Absolutely no way I'd give Milner a new contract, but id try and keep him on as a part of the coaching staff if possible, lads been finished at least 2 years, Milner only has to run around a lot and some think he he had a good game, nuts watching some say he was good yesterday — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) January 3, 2022

Every game we don’t win out trots another scapegoat Yesterday it was James Milner Predictable and unintelligent — 🔥🍔BERGERKING👑🔥 (@BradYNWA6) January 3, 2022

It does seem a common trend that every game where the result isn’t perfect, has to be the fault of an individual as many supporters seem to enjoy turning on our players.

However; blame and criticism can be given when necessary and the former Manchester City man did give away a needless free-kick that led to their goal.

The truth is though, if the cross is cleared or just doesn’t lead to a goal – the whole incident is forgotten about.

Drawing at Stamford Bridge is no time to turn on our team, especially when they need our support more than ever for the second-half of the season and in our pursuit of the four trophies we can still win.

