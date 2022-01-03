‘They always had his name on their list’ – Fabrizio Romano reveals why Renato Sanches didn’t join Liverpool in the summer

Leading transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Lille midfielder Renato Sanches has ‘always been on the list for Liverpool’ but Jurgen Klopp’s side were put off by the Portugal international’s price tag last summer.

The former Bayern Munich man has since recovered from the cruciate ligament injury and Romano hasn’t ruled the Reds out from revisiting the deal in the near future.

“Renato Sanches has always been on the list for Liverpool. He is a player that they’ve been scouting and they appreciate but it is not true that it was a done deal in the summer,” Romano told Anfield Watch (via HITC).

“They were interested but they never made an official proposal because they were not happy with the price tag on him. Then he was injured so that collapsed things but they always had his name on their list.”

Many Liverpool supporters believe that the club are yet to replace Gini Wijnladum since he left the club for PSG in the summer.

The energy that the Dutchman brought to the side has been missed at times this season, and although Thiago Alcantara has performed well when he’s been available, midfield reinforcements wouldn’t go amiss.

The performance of our midfield during Sunday’s draw at Chelsea was far from impressive.

We appear to have lost the ability to control games – at 2-0 up our midfield should’ve been able to calm things down until half-time at least.

Who knows if we’ll reignite our interest in Sanches, but some new additions to the squad this month are certainly needed.