(Video) “Anything is possible” – Virgil van Dijk hasn’t given up on Liverpool winning the league

Virgil van Dijk still remains hopeful of a surprise league victory, even after the draw at Stamford Bridge that left Liverpool 11 points off the top.

It’s certainly not beyond the realms of possibility for us to win our game in hand, beat Manchester City and for Chelsea to defeat the league leaders too and then the pressure would be on Pep Guardiola’s side.

It’s not in our hands and we’re not the favourites but our No.4 remains positive of our chances, as long as keep winning.

The 30-year-old said: “It’s never difficult to believe. It’s a big gap, so they have the title maybe to lose at the moment.

“But anything can happen still. We have been there where we had a gap, we were in front and we gave it away.

“So, anything is possible. We will focus on ourselves, Chelsea will focus on themselves.

“We just have to get results, play good football and win games.

“It sounds pretty easy but it’s tough, as you see today as well.”

The Dutch captain will be aware that we need a big upturn in performances and results but we have shown that if anyone can do it, Jurgen Klopp’s men can.

It’s going to be an uphill battle battle but victories will be the only way that we can win anything by the end of the season.

You can watch van Dijk’s comments courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

🗣 "It's never difficult to believe, it's a big gap, they [Man City] have the title to lose." Virgil van Dijk says anything can happen and is not giving up the idea of being in the title race pic.twitter.com/hKJqLoLH7Y — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 2, 2022

