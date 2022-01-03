(Video) “Are you serious?” – Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink & Jamie Carragher clash over Sadio Mane and Mason Mount ‘red cards’

Jamie Carragher and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink were certainly not on the same page as they discussed a couple of red card incidents in the game at Stamford Bridge.

Both incidents occurred in the first half of the match, Sadio Mane’s arm hit the face of Cesar Azpilicueta after just six seconds and many in the Chelsea camp believed his yellow should have been a red.

There was also a VAR check on the half-hour mark as Mason Mount appeared to strike the face of Kostas Tsimikas as the defender blocked his run, as both lay on the floor the English midfielder then appeared to kick out at the Greek but no card was given.

The two pundits disagreed with each other and their full argument panned out like this, first discussing the incident by our No.10:

JC: “That’s worse than a yellow but I don’t think it’s quite a red.”

JFH: “Are you serious?”

JC: “Yeah.”

JFH: “Have you got your red hat on, or just a football hat on?”

JC (grabbing JFH’s arm): “Well, hang on, there was another VAR check on Mason Mount [following the incident with Kostas Tsimikas], that wasn’t a red card either.”

JFH: “That was definitely not a red card, that’s [Mane on Azpilicueta] a red card, forget about six seconds.”

There was certainly not much love lost between the duo as Graeme Souness awkwardly drank his water alongside the bickering.

You can watch the argument between Carragher and Hasselbaink courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

Carra 🗣 "Worse than a yellow but not quite a red." Jimmy 🗣 "Are you serious? Have you got your red hat on?"@jf9hasselbaink can't believe @Carra23 didn't see Sadio Mane's incident as a red card pic.twitter.com/PSMe9uI4Az — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 2, 2022

