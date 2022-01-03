(Video) Jamie Carragher reveals key statistic that helps explain why Liverpool are 11 points behind Manchester City

Jamie Carragher revealed a damning statistic that illustrates a key reason why Liverpool are 11 points adrift in the hunt for the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been at their attacking best for the majority of the season but an inability to hold on to leads has cost us in several games, this campaign.

Injuries, suspensions and COVID cases have affected the midfield and defence but nowhere near as much as last year’s catalogue of squad issues.

READ MORE: (Video) “Simply a red card” – Thomas Tuchel was convinced Sadio Mane should have been sent off after clash with Cesar Azpilicueta

In an attempt to explain the growing gap between ourselves and Manchester City, the Bootle-born pundit revealed a worrying stat.

The 43-year-old said: “Liverpool have taken the lead 17 times this season so have Man City, Man City have won every one, Liverpool have only won 12.”

If we had won the other five games and held on to the other ten points it would be a completely different story and we would be in the ascendancy, given our game in hand, for the second-half of the season.

You can watch Carragher’s comments courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

🗣 "Liverpool have taken the lead 17 times this season so have Man City, Man City have won every one, Liverpool have only won 12."@Carra23 explains what will cost Liverpool winning the title over Manchester City this season pic.twitter.com/Yvms0bkRN1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 2, 2022

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…