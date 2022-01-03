(Video) “Simply a red card” – Thomas Tuchel was convinced Sadio Mane should have been sent off after clash with Cesar Azpilicueta

Sadio Mane was lucky to avoid dismissal from the field of play following his clash with Cesar Azpilicueta in the early stages of the dramatic game against Chelsea.

Their manager was convinced that the Senegalese forward should have been sent off, although it appeared it was only the forearm and not the elbow that met the face of the Argentine defender.

Thomas Tuchel took to the media after the game to share his distaste for the decision.

The 48-year-old said: “I’m not a fan of early red cards and I’m a big fan of Mane because he’s a top guy and fantastic player, but I’m sorry – it was simply a red card”.

It was a respectful request for a red from the former Mainz and Borussia Dortmiund manager, he clearly likes our No.10 but was still adamant that it should have been more than a caution.

It was only a yellow given and our man put the Reds 1-0 ahead, before leaving for AFCON.

Whatever the opinion of the foul, it would have been a totally different game had he left the pitch inside the first minute.

You can watch Tuchel's comments on Mane courtesy of Sky Sports:

