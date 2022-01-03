(Video) – Watch Aaron Wan-Bissaka fail that proves he should not be compared to Trent Alexander-Arnold

In recent seasons, there has been a constant debate about who England’s best right-back is.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Reece James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Kieran Trippier are the usual names that are mentioned during the discussions.

But one clip that has emerged from Manchester United’s defeat to Wolves earlier today may result in one of those names no longer being discussed.

Early in the second half, as Ralf Rangnick’s men were seeking to break down a resolute Wolves defence, Wan-Bissaka attempts to cross the ball into the box, but instead, the former Crystal Palace man hilariously kicks the ball with his standing foot and slices the ball out for a goal-kick.

Trent has been performing to exceptionally high levels this season and has registered the joint-most assists in the Premier League this term with nine.

For us, there is no debate about who the league’s best right-back is and therefore who England’s first-choice right-back should be – Jurgen has already labelled Trent as the world’s best in the past.

You can watch the hilarious Wan-Bissaka clip below via @HenryJackson87 on Twitter (courtesy of Sky Sports).

Fine I accept it, he’s better than Trent… pic.twitter.com/k0kLH7w33V — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 3, 2022