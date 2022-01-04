Adam Lallana shares classic Liverpool video with James Milner in heartfelt birthday message to former teammate

Adam Lallana spent six years at Anfield, joining the season before James Milner and the duo had a great bond at the club.

In celebration of our No.7’s birthday, the current Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder shared a message on his Instagram story with his old mate.

Sharing alongside a classic video of the pair from 2018, our former No.20 used three separate captions of ‘Happy Birthday Jamez’, ‘Shocking memory 😂’ and ‘😂❤️😊’.

The video shared included the pair guessing the other’s birthday, Lallana guessing the 3rd and 5th of January before finding out it was the 4th.

So sure that Milner wouldn’t be anywhere near as close, it was allowed for the 36-year-old to just guess the month and his guess of September for a May birthday had the pair in stitches.

We all knew how emotional our ex-midfielder was when he left the club and it’s great to see how many happy memories he has from his Liverpool days.

You can watch the classic Milner and Lallana clip via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

