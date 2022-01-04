‘Almost criminal’ – Blackburn boss speaks out as Leighton Clarkson sent back to Liverpool

Leighton Clarkson has been sent back to Liverpool by Blackburn Rovers, after serving only half of his season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old will be returning to Merseyside and Jurgen Klopp will have a decision to make on whether he should remain in our squad or try and feature more for another team.

Speaking with the club website, Tony Mowbray (the Rovers’ boss) gave his thoughts on the mutual decision to end the youngster’s loan spell.

The 58-year-old said : “Over the last couple of months, when the team have really hit the ground running, it’s been very difficult for him to get in.

“He’s a wonderful footballer with a wonderful weight of pass and amazing vision. He hits all sorts of passes and looks a fantastic player in training.

“A boy with the amount of talent that he has, he has to be playing football. It’s almost criminal that he sits on a bench rather than playing on a Saturday or a Tuesday.

“I hope he can find a club where he can play a lot and show what a good player he is.”

The Blackburn-born midfielder only managed seven appearances this season but struggled to hold down a position in the side currently placed second in the Championship.

It does appear his talents were appreciated by the club who had the services of Harvey Elliott last season and perhaps the young man with three first-team appearance for the Reds, will be better suited elsewhere for the rest of this campaign.

Fingers crossed he finds the right club and can build up his experience for the rest of this year.

