Andy Robertson sends message to ‘bloody legend’ James Milner, on his 36th birthday

Two of the most vocal members of our squad are Andy Robertson and James Milner and the love between the pair has been celebrated online.

The Scottish captain is obviously a big fan of our No.7 and, despite the nine-year age gap, the pair are clearly good friends off the pitch.

Our No.26 took to his Instagram account to share the post by the club, in celebration of our vice-captain’s birthday and to share his own more personal message.

READ MORE: Curtis Jones shares 10-word statement as he makes his long awaited return to the first-team

The 27-year-old said: ‘Happy birthday James you bloody legend! 🙌❤️’.

Contrary to his ‘boring’ image, it is widely appreciated by the Liverpool squad and fans that the Leeds-born veteran is a massive character in the dressing room and is a real leader within the club.

We’re sure he’ll be celebrating with a nice glass of Ribena and an early night, ahead of a big game against Arsenal in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

You can view the message via Robertson’s Instagram story:

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…