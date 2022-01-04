Curtis Jones shares 10-word statement as he makes his long awaited return to the first-team

Curtis Jones made his first appearance since October as he came on as a late substitute for Sadio Mane, against Chelsea.

The 20-year-old has had several bouts of bad fortune as an eye injury and COVID have caused an elongated break from Jurgen Klopp’s side, missing 13 games before coming on in the final stages of what would have been the 14th.

Clearly delighted with his return, the man who has been at the club since Under 9 level has shared two Instagram stories and a post since the game.

Our No.17 said: ‘Felt good to be back out there! We keep going 💪’ on his story and ‘Loved being back out there the other night, missed it!!! Shame we couldn’t hold on to all 3pts, but we keep going💪 Thank you for the away support always❤️’ on his Instagram post.

We all know how much the club means to him, it’s every fan’s dream to be able to be part of the first-team squad and his role is sometimes underplayed by some Liverpool fans.

He’s still so young and has so much to give, here’s to an injury free second half of the season and some big performances by the Scouser.

