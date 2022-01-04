Gary Neville shares praise for 23-year-old Liverpool star who rose to occasion against Chelsea

Gary Neville has lavished Caoimhin Kelleher with praise following his inspired performance against Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Reds couldn’t secure the pivotal three points required to keep the deficit separating them from Manchester City low with a share of the spoils obtained courtesy of a 2-2 draw.

“He’s been very good. It’s a big task and a big game to come into,” the former Red Devils defender was quoted as saying by the Irish Post. “I like what the goalkeeper has done, even on simple things like that. He’s looked really composed and quite calm all the way through this game.”

The Cork-born shotstopper has been superb when called upon by Jurgen Klopp this term, having yet to put a foot wrong despite a lack of consistent game time in the first-team.

Should the 23-year-old continue to impress in the famous red shirt this term, particularly given that the COVID-19-enforced absence of Alisson Becker will likely mean more minutes for him, one has to think it will significantly boost his stock in the game.

It’s a risk that could encourage a Nathaniel Phillips-esque situation whereby the player is encouraged to part ways with the club with a view to securing more regular minutes elsewhere.

It should be noted, of course, that Kelleher is the clear deputy for the role in question, though with our No.1 likely to stay a fixture of the first-team for many more years, it may lead to a difficult decision being made on our No.2’s part.

