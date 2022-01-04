Guinean President piles pressure on Naby Keita and rest of national squad with a bizarre ultimatum

Naby Keita’s Guinean team have been put under a lot of pressure by their President following a warning issued to the players, before they departed to AFCON.

Mamadi Doumbouya held a meeting with all the available members of the Guinean squad (not including our midfielder) and issued them a stern warning that they would have to repay the money that the country had invested in them, if they didn’t win the tournament.

Seeing as the West Africans are not even alongside the top 10 favourite teams in most bookies to win the competition, this is some ask and pressure to put upon the squad.

The nation with a population of 13 million have never beaten their runners-up spot of the 1976 edition of the tournament and will now be hoping even more that they can get their hands on the trophy.

Seeing as their first warm-up game ended in a 3-0 loss to Tanzania, the players might have to start readying their cheque books.

Best of luck to our No.8 as a lot of the nation’s hopes will be pinned on their national captain.

You can view the pictures of the Guinean President via @AfricaFactsZone:

Guinea's President Mamadi Doumbouya has told Guinean Players to either win the AFCON or return the money that has been spent on them. pic.twitter.com/3bQA4nij0T — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) December 30, 2021

