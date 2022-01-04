‘He was the Steven Gerrard figure of that era’ – Jamie Carragher compares Gerrard to fellow club legend

On the 10th of January 2022, Billy Liddell would have been celebrating his 100th birthday and as the countdown to one of our greatest ever player’s milestone day edges closer – here’s an excerpt from the book written to mark the event: Liddell at One Hundred.

One of the key reasons that the great Scot is so well regarded amongst Liverpool fans is that he was head and shoulders above many of his teammates, for much of his career.

Speaking about his memories and knowledge of the man so good his team was called Liddellpool, Jamie Carragher could only compare our fourth-highest goal scorer with one player.

The 43-year-old wrote: ‘Liverpool were called Liddellpool when Billy played. He was the Steven Gerrard figure of that era. This was a time when Liverpool weren’t seen as the most dominant or successful team, but they had this player to hang on to and he was a player revered around the country, especially at Liverpool Football Club.

Liddell is a Liverpool legend, there is no doubt about that. The difficulty he had in his career with the war, the people he played with and under, you just feel for him really. He was involved with two of the biggest legendary figures in Liverpool’s history, who obviously thought a lot of him too. He played under Shankly, but if Shankly could have started maybe ten years before, the effect he could have had on Billy Liddell’s career would have been huge. You admire these players more though. Yes, they have won fewer trophies and medals than others, but actually being there when it’s not going so well shows loyalty when you are a top player. I think that is why Steven Gerrard is respected so much, not just in this country but around the world, because he stuck with his team through thick and thin. Liddell did the same and Liverpool Football Club was also his club’.

Steven Gerrard was a figure above the quality of his teammates at times at this is true of the man that our former No.23 compared him with.

For Liddell to precede an era of European and domestic dominance but still be appreciated as highly as some of the greats that came after him, it just shows how great he was.

As the countdown to his 100th birthday continues, we look forward to celebrating the life of Billy Liddell and if you want to read the full story it is available here.

