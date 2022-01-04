(Images) Naby Keita heads to AFCON as images of his airport visit are shared online

Naby Keita is one of the three African stars that will be representing Liverpool during AFCON and has shared images of his departure for the tournament.

Our No.8 is clearly in high spirits as he heads off to join the rest of the Guinea national team, who are hoping to better their round of 16 elimination in Egypt in 2019.

The 26-year-old will be hoping to make his 50th appearance for his national side, currently on 44 games and in the hope of a strong tournament with his compatriots.

READ MORE: Some Liverpool supporters criticise Virgil van Dijk’s role in Chelsea’s second goal

The best that the Guineans have ever achieved in the tournament was a runners-up spot in the 1976 edition of the competition and are outsiders for the tournament, not amongst the top 10 favourites to win.

Being the national captain, our midfielder will be a key hope of his side and there’ll be a lot of expectation for him to provide some impressive performances.

Let’s hope it’s a successful and injury free tournament for all our players.

You can view the pictures of Keita in the airport, courtesy of his Instagram account:

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…