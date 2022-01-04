Jurgen Klopp update as decision made if Liverpool boss can attend Arsenal cup-tie

Jurgen Klopp missed the game against Chelsea following a positive COVID test and BBC Sport have reported on whether he can attend the Arsenal match.

George Cummins has said: ‘Jurgen Klopp will miss Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal at the Emirates following his positive Covid test. He was missing from the dugout for Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Sunday‘.

This came after Pep Lijnders spoke with BBC Sport and confirmed the news about our gaffer’s absence: “He can’t be, no, because of the quarantine rules. He has mild symptoms”.

This means that, at the time of writing, our COVID absences for the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg currently stand at Alisson Becker, Joel Matip, Bobby Firmino and Jurgen Klopp.

It’s not positive news that the influential German will be missing from the sidelines once again but with his capable No.2 present and the fact that he can still influence the squad choices and tactics from home, we should still have enough voices to keep the team motivated and on top tactical form.

Fingers crossed for a quick return for the boss and a positive result in our hunt for League Cup glory.

