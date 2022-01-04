Klopp wants to axe £52.75m Liverpool midfielder in summer as two European heavyweights show interest – El Nacional

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly prepared to sell Naby Keita in the summer with Bayern Munich amongst the clubs interested in the services of the midfielder bought for £52.75m from the Bundesliga.

This comes from El Nacional (via the Echo), with the publication claiming that the German champions aren’t alone in expressing curiosity, with Barcelona, West Ham, AC Milan and Roma having also lodged interest.

The former RB Leipzig man has struggled to be consistently available for the Merseysiders since switching to the Premier League, as injuries have taken their toll.

READ MORE: Sadio Mane ‘stunned’ pundit during Chelsea clash in moment that ‘endangered’ his opponent

That being said, it’s worth noting that the 26-year-old has enjoyed one of his better seasons for the club this year not to mention having also posted more minutes in the famous red shirt this time around compared to the prior campaign.

Consistency, of course, remains a bugbear for the Guinean, with the glaring absence of Mr. Reliable, Gini Wijnaldum, emphasising just how badly a robust option in the centre of the park is required.

With less than a year and a half remaining on his current terms, a tough call may need to be made come the summer should Keita fail to convince our coaching team that he can be an asset for the long-term.

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…