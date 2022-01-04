Liverpool v Arsenal given boost following latest update amidst fears of Carabao Cup clash postponement

Liverpool’s upcoming semi-final meeting with Arsenal in the Carabao Cup would appear to have been given a boost by the fact the former’s training centre in Kirkby has yet to shut down to due to rising Covid cases.

This comes from the Daily Mail, with the publication noting that the situation has been very different for other English top-flight clubs who have faced outbreaks of the virus in their squads.

That’s not to dismiss the concern around the Reds’ own struggles in that regard, with it looking likely that the side will be without Jurgen Klopp and several members of staff and players for the upcoming cup tie.

Though we’re missing quite the few players up top courtesy of COVID-19, injuries and the AFCON, one would expect us to still have the 13 outfield players and goalkeeper required to play the game in question.

Things will be somewhat dicy up top given we’re waiting on Taki Minamino and Divock Origi’s fitness, meaning we’re likely to call on the Academy to fill up the front-line.

It presents something of a challenge for the opening leg of our semi-final cup clash, though we can only hope to see a repeat of the performances without a full-strength side in the competition to help see us through to the next.

