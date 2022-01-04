Liverpool have ‘recently enquired’ about the availability of 25-year-old midfielder set to be out of contract this summer – Jonathan Shrager

Liverpool have reportedly lodged an enquiry over the availability of Denis Zakaria for a transfer in the winter window.

This comes in tweet form courtesy of Manchester United reporter Jonathan Shrager, with the Reds not alone in their interest as Borussia Dortmund, the Red Devils and Bayern Munich all keep tabs on the Swiss international.

I am told that Manchester United, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have all recently enquired about the possibility of signing Denis Zakaria in January — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 2, 2022

The 25-year-old has been linked with an Anfield switch of late, particularly in the aftermath of Gini Wijnaldum’s Anfield departure with having been previously though that the Merseysiders would invest in a solid replacement.

With the midfield this season being the site for a mini injury crisis and COVID further adding to our availability issues, an additional midfielder may very well have helped to allay our struggles this time around.

Of course, one may also be inclined to argue that one additional option may not have entirely turned our season around in the sense of making up the now eight points deficit separating ourselves from leaders Manchester City.

Being potentially available on a free transfer come the summer, however, we can hardly afford to turn our noses up at the opportunity presented to us – particularly with our financial spending power still suffering from the aftereffects of the global pandemic.

