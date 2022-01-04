Liverpool planning January swoop for nine-goal La Liga star to cover AFCON-bound Mane & Salah – report

Liverpool are reportedly gearing up to launch a January bid for Villarreal attacker Arnaut Danjuma to make up for the temporary loss of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to the AFCON.

This comes from Fichajes, with the publication claiming that the Reds are preparing a €45m bid to take the former Bournemouth man back to England.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a positive first season with the Yellow Submarine, registering 12 goal contributions (nine goals, three assists) in 18 games (across all competitions).

The Dutchman enjoyed an impeccable stint in the second tier of English football, amassing 15 goals in 33 league games as the Cherries missed out on promotion to the top-flight.

Though one would rightly argue that the two divisions are very different beasts (as Norwich City have once again discovered), the striker’s success at the height of Spanish football would go some way to indicating his readiness for the Premier League.

We’d expect that it would take a more significant offer than €45m to prise Danjuma away from La Liga mid-season – particularly given that his contract isn’t set to run out until 2026.

Nonetheless, it’s an option the club could certainly keep track of ahead of the summer window when we’d expect some more serious involvement in the transfer market.

