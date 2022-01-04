Liverpool sell 22-year-old fullback to Scottish Premiership outfit

Liverpool fullback Tony Gallacher has parted ways with the club following a four-year spell in Merseyside, linking up with St. Johnstone.

This comes from the club’s official website, with the 22-year-old joining the Scottish outfit as their second signing of the winter window.

The left-back understandably struggled to break into the Reds’ first-team – a position heavily contested by world-class option Andy Robertson and superb understudy Kostas Tsimikas.

Whilst it’s always a shame to see a young talent go in a different direction, we can certainly admire the Academy star’s decision to see more regular first-team minutes elsewhere.

At his current age, Gallacher has what we hope will prove to be a long and successful playing career ahead of him in the Scottish Premiership.

There’s no doubt the defender will have learnt plenty from his experience in the Academy and being around players like Robertson and Tsimikas over the years, and we’d like to take the opportunity to wish him the very best of luck for his future.

