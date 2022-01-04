Liverpool yet to make League Cup postponement request after COVID outbreak casts doubt over Arsenal tie

Liverpool’s upcoming cup meeting with Arsenal is under threat with it having emerged that another COVID-19 outbreak has led to the cancellation of the club’s Tuesday training session.

This update comes courtesy of the Liverpool Echo after earlier reports initially cast some doubt over the tie in question going ahead, though it is understood that the side has yet to request a postponement.

The Reds had suffered a number of cases in the squad, which ruled out Alisson Becker, Bobby Firmino and Joel Matip (in addition to several staff members and Jurgen Klopp) from playing a role in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

It’s not yet clear which, or how many, players have been affected by the outbreak in question and we would advise fans to not draw quick conclusions until further updates are released on the matter.

According to Carabao Cup rules, the meeting with the Gunners will still go ahead provided that we can field 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper, which will certainly give those hoping to attend the tie hope that it will still go ahead.

It’s another frustrating blow for Liverpool, nonetheless, in light of prior availability concerns, though an issue we hope won’t be as serious as feared.

