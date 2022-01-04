Missy Bo Kearns deflects praise onto Trent Alexander-Arnold after being spotted at Stamford Bridge

Missy Bo Kearns is proving to be as influential off the pitch as she is on it, as she jumped to the defence of Trent Alexander-Arnold despite personal praise.

The 20-year-old habitually frequents the travelling Kop and the game against Chelsea was no different, with the midfielder even featuring on Liverpool’s Inside series on their YouTube page.

After one eagle-eyed fan spotted the Scouser, they sent a tweet saying: ‘Just watched #InsideChelsea and it would be nice one day to see one of the mens team cheering the @LiverpoolFCW team with the same enthusiasm as @bokearnsxxx love it!! #YNWA‘.

Instead of taking the praise as a badge of honour, our No.7 used the opportunity to deflect the credit onto our No.66 and pointed to the occasion that he had attended Prenton Park to watch the women play.

The girl who spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers wrote: ‘I love it too! But @TrentAA has come and supported us too‘.

It’s a great showing of unity between the Scousers and two of our teams.

You can view the Tweet by Missy Bo Kearns about Alexander-Arnold, via her Twitter page:

I love it too! But @TrentAA has come and supported us too 👍👌🔴 https://t.co/1s73UZGtAK pic.twitter.com/l189oH5GJ4 — Missy Bo Kearns (@bokearnsxxx) January 4, 2022

