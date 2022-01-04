New statistic illustrates that Joel Matip is the Premier League’s best dribbler

Joel Matip has Liverpool fans in awe each time he carries the ball out of defence and effortlessly weaves past oncoming opponents.

Not befitting his gangling and stretched frame, our No.32 looks far from comfortable when he’s on the ball but the brilliance he displays on it – is a sight to behold.

One day he’s going to score the best goal we’ve ever seen as he takes the ball past five men and finally unleashes a shot on goal.

READ MORE: Breaking: Liverpool request Arsenal semi-final postponement after COVID and injury cases rise

Reddit user u/Jacd_87 has shared a statistic that only further supports our fans’ claims that he is one of the best dribblers in world football, as he tops the list for percentage of successful dribbles in the Premier League.

The Cameroon international is a brilliant dribbler of the ball, yet so many rival fans will probably not be aware of his brilliance if they haven’t watched him week in, week out.

Fortunately, we don’t need any reminding and this stat will only further the opinion of supporters (and Virgil van Dijk) that the 30-year-old is one of the best defenders and dribblers in the world.

You can view the statistic that was shared by Reddit user u/Jacd_87:

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…