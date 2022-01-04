Romano weighs in on Liverpool transfer target higher up on club’s list than Florian Neuhaus

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Renato Sanches remains a higher priority on Liverpool’s transfer list than reported target Florian Neuhaus.

Ultimately, finances proved to be tricky for the club to negotiate with Jurgen Klopp’s men settling for one senior signing in Ibrahima Konate.

“Florian Neuhaus is having talks with his agent, but nothing else at the moment,” the Italian told Anfield Watch. “So for sure Renato Sanches has always been higher on Liverpool’s list than Neuhaus.”

With the club still yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum following the Dutchman’s departure on a free transfer to the French capital in the summer, there technically remains a need for the club to bolster its midfield options.

At 24-years-old, the Portuguese international would represent an ideal target for our recruitment team to secure in the next major window.

There are concerns over availability that should be seriously considered, of course, in light of the injury proneness of some of our current midfielders.

However, with only a year set to remain on Sanches’ contract come the summer window, the player should be a far more financially viable option.

