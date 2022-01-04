Sadio Mane and Naby Keita to play each other in AFCON as Senegal and Guinea drawn together in group B

Sadio Mane and Naby Keita will go head-to-head at AFCON as both of their national team’s are drawn in the same group.

Senegal and Guinea have been selected in the same group for the tournament and so both team’s that are also captained by our stars, will be facing each other in the hunt for glory.

1pm on the 14th of January will see both members of Jurgen Klopp’s side go head-to-head, on what will be an interesting affair for all Liverpool fans.

They feature alongside Zimbabwe and Malawi in group B and so it can be fair to assume that we may be able to get the services of at least one of them back earlier, with the likelihood of both of the progressing being slim.

Mo Salah’s Egypt side feature in group D alongside Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan and the fixtures for all three of our lads will be played on the following dates:

Senegal vs. Zimbabwe (10/01 – 1pm)

Guinea vs. Malawi (10/01 – 4pm)

Senegal vs. Guinea (14/01 – 1pm)

Malawi vs. Senegal (18/01 – 4pm)

Zimbabwe vs. Guinea (18/01 – 4pm)

Nigeria vs. Egypt (11/01 – 4pm)

Guinea-Bissau vs. Egypt (15/01 – 7pm)

Egypt vs. Sudan (19/01 – 7pm)

It’s going to be some interesting viewing as we watch how the Reds get on.

