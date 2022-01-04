Sadio Mane causes supporter to lose out on sure-thing £50 bet after six Stamford Bridge seconds

Sadio Mane’s yellow card inside the first six seconds against Chelsea lost one fan a large amount of money, on an improbable bet.

The Senegalese forward clashed with Cesar Azpilicueta, with many fans inside Stamford Bridge baying for a red card which was ultimately decided as a yellow card.

The referees decision was backed by Jamie Carragher and Dermot Gallagher but Thomas Tuchel was convinced that it should have ended in our No.10 exiting the pitch.

The West Ham supporter who placed the bet was so convinced that there wouldn’t be a card inside the first minute of the game that they staked £50, in the hope of winning 5p.

With the odds at 1/1000, some would suggest why even bother but he must have thought it was easy money and those pennies all add up!

Instead it was he and the Chelsea captain that ended up red faced, for different reasons, and the news of the bet has gone viral since the game.

You can view the bet via @JackLebeau66:

Cheers Mane. Just my luck that a 1/1000 bet would lose in 4 seconds. pic.twitter.com/WtAhvkwGjf — Jack Lebeau 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JackLebeau66) January 2, 2022

