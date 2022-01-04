Trent Alexander-Arnold clinches Match of the Day award for December

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant effort against Newcastle United has been recognised as the best Premier League goal in December, by Match of the Day viewers.

Our right-back unleashed a sublime strike as the fired the ball into the back of the Kop end net, comfortably past a hapless Martin Dubravka.

Despite Mike Dean’s best efforts to steal the limelight and get in the way of the shot, our No.66 scored one of his greatest goals in a red shirt to date and probably his best from open play.

You chose Trent Alexander-Arnold’s strike against Newcastle as December’s goal of the month! 💫 Congratulations @TrentAA 👏#MOTD2 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 2, 2022

It was a goal that was similar to Thiago Alcantara’s against Porto and it’s great the we have two early contenders for our goal of the season, here’s to plenty more of high quality for the fans to pick from.

The Scouser in our team beat Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva (15%) and Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura (18%), as he received 23% of the vote.

Brilliant work from the 23-year-old and long may his goal scoring continue.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s the goal courtesy of @SkySportsNews:

🗣 "Having the bravery, having the courage, having the optimism." Jurgen Klopp reflects on that wonder strike from #LFC's Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Newcastle 🤯pic.twitter.com/zcJPvJDn5x — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 19, 2021

