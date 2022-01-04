Trent’s accomplishments even more impressive when factoring in Neville’s ‘different level’ claim

Gary Neville has suggested that the game has significantly moved on with regard to the fullback position, claiming that the current landscape is ‘a different level’ to that which he had to navigate back in his playing days.

Trent Alexander-Arnold played another solid game in the famous red shirt in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in a performance that further demonstrated the changing demands of the position in question.

“When it comes to the game itself, I was thinking to myself ‘how would I have played as a right-back in that match?’” the former Red Devil told Martin Tyler on the Gary Neville Podcast (via HITC). “I would have coped maybe because you adapt with fitness and stuff, but that’s a different level than I had to face 10, 11, 12 years ago.”

The Merseysiders couldn’t hold on to their start, however, conceding two goals in the first-half in quick succession after Mateo Kovacic first halved the deficit with a marvellous long-range strike.

READ MORE: Gary Neville shares praise for 23-year-old Liverpool star who rose to occasion against Chelsea

There’s always an argument to be made around the extent to which prior legends of the game would have thrived in the modern environment and under modern challenges.

That being said, one has to reserve special praise for those in the present, and in particular the likes of Alexander-Arnold, who have helped reinvent various playing roles.

With our No.66 only 23-years-old, we’re thoroughly excited to see where his potential can take him and what further impact he’ll have on the right-back position.

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…