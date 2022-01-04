(Video) “Doesn’t touch him with his elbow” – Dermot Gallagher gives his thoughts on Sadio Mane and Cesar Azpilicueta incident

Sadio Mane was involved in a key incident with Cesar Azpilicueta inside the first minute against Chelsea and former referee Dermot Gallagher has given his thoughts on the clash.

Thomas Tuchel was convinced that our man should been sent off as our man’s arm met the face of his captain but Jamie Carragher was not quite as convinced, as he reviewed the moment after the game.

In the weekly ‘Ref Watch’ feature on Sky Sports News, the ex-Premier League referee is asked to review contentious events from the previous weekend and the moment in the maiden minute at Stamford Bridge was assessed.

READ MORE: James Milner closing in on several club and Premier League appearance and age records as he celebrates his 36th birthday

The 64-year-old said: “I personally think it’s a yellow card, I think Mane, it’s not a wise challenge, leads with his forearm if you like and he’s using that to get up off the ground.

“I don’t think he throws it as a weapon, he certainly doesn’t touch him with his elbow but does catch him with the forearm.

“All in all, I would say yellow card. Reckless challenge, not dangerous”.

It does appear that there is no contact between the Senegalese winger’s elbow and the face of the Argentine defender and so the theory of reckless but not dangerous makes sense.

Watching the incident back, there’s only one player looking at the ball and it’s our No.10.

If a genuine effort to head the ball was made by both parties, no one would have been hurt.

You can watch Gallagher’s opinion on the Mane incident, via @SkySportsPL:

"Reckless challenge, not dangerous." Dermot Gallagher on Sadio Mane's clash with César Azpilicueta in the opening moments of #LFC's visit to #CFC 🔊 Do you agree? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1mJP6eOJEb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2022

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…