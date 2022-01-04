(Video) Enraged United personality Mark Goldbridge loses it live during Old Trafford defeat

Mark Goldbridge was positively furious during his live coverage of Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Wolves, producing a trademark enraged reaction to Joao Moutinho’s winning goal.

The result wasn’t quite the 5-0 drubbing dished out to the Red Devils courtesy of Jurgen Klopp’s ruthless Liverpool outfit, though it’s one that understandably hurt all the same.

The loss keeps Ralf Rangnick’s men four points outside the top four spots (albeit with a game in hand) and a whopping 11 points behind a third-placed Reds side.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The United Stand’s YouTube account & @Watch_LFC:

Watch this if you’re still feeling down about yesterday’s game 😂 pic.twitter.com/pc16JY2Pkt — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 3, 2022