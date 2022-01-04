(Video) Kelleher’s superb early save from Pulisic shown off in remarkable reverse angle

Caoimhin Kelleher certainly did no harm to his growing reputation in the game with his performance between the sticks for Liverpool in the club’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

The Irishman stood in place of No.1 Alisson Becker, who was one of three players (and Jurgen Klopp) to have contracted COVID-19 prior to the clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds only took a point from proceedings – a result that leaves us 11 points adrift of Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand.

You can catch the clip below (at 4:00), courtesy of @LFCTV: