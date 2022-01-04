(Video) Liverpool fans will love new angle of Trent’s brilliant lofted assist for Salah’s Chelsea goal

Trent Alexander-Arnold demonstrated his superb vision with a well-taken lofted ball to supply Mo Salah’s 16th league goal of the campaign.

Receiving the ball in midfield, the Scouse Academy graduate chipped a pass over the Chelsea backline, leaving the Egyptian to do the rest as he glided past challenge after challenge before netting his effort past Edouard Mendy.

It’s another goal contribution for the right-back taking his numbers to 12 assists for the season (across all competitions) thus far.

You can catch the clip below (at 5:10), courtesy of LFCTV: