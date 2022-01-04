(Video) Mo Salah’s Stamford Bridge goal is even better from this new angle

Mo Salah’s goal against Chelsea has been replayed many times already and now the club have released a new angle of the goal.

It’s always a highlight of the week (depending on the result) when Liverpool’s YouTube channel drop the latest of the ‘Inside’ series, where behind-the-scenes access is used alongside new angles of the latest game.

The visit to Stamford Bridge was no different and there would have been a key interest from most supporters to be able to witness the goal by our Egyptian King.

READ MORE: ‘He was the Steven Gerrard figure of that era’ – Jamie Carragher compares Gerrard to fellow club legend

From an angle shot behind the goal that Caoimhin Kelleher was defending, it was great to be able to see the skill and timing of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass that found our No.11.

His first touch, drop of the shoulder to beat Marcos Alonso and then the delicate chip that lifted the ball over a dumbfounded Edouard Mendy, are all a delight to behold.

It’s going to be a long month with our main marksman but at least we have this video to re-watch if times get tough!

You can watch the Salah goal (at 5:15) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…