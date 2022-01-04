(Video) New fan camera angle of Mo Salah’s Stamford Bridge goal further shows how brilliant it was

Mo Salah scored a superb goal on his final Liverpool appearance before his month-long break for AFCON, as he put the Reds 2-0 ahead.

Following a brilliant pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, our Egyptian King killed the ball dead with a typical superb first touch.

Our No.11 then sent Marcos Alonso the wrong way before lifting the ball over a hapless Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea net and doubling the lead for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The 29-year-old scored his 150th goal in English football, against the side where his Premier League story began and also extended his lead as the Premier League’s top goal scorer.

One supporter in Stamford Bridge managed to capture a superb angle of the goal, that the match providers were not able to display and it certainly adds to the beauty of the finish.

Fans with phones in their hands at the match are not normally celebrated but we’re very thankful that this one did as the new visualisation of the goal is brilliant.

You can view Salah’s goal via @samuel_jolliffe:

Wished I was in Birmingham today but I'll shamefully admit I enjoyed myself at Stamford Bridge today… (You can hear my uncle celebrating the Salah goal in the Chelsea end😂) pic.twitter.com/oM9oVDYw8j — Sam Jolliffe (@samuel_jolliffe) January 2, 2022

