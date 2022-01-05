Alisson Becker shuts down his Instagram account which worries some Liverpool fans over his motives

Alisson Becker has shut down his Instagram account, leaving many Liverpool fans to wonder why the decision has been made.

The Brazilian goalkeeper is usually quite active on the platform, posting images from training, matches and his personal life but it appears that this has now ended.

His Twitter account is still active, despite not Tweeting since the 9th of December but he has liked a Tweet on New Year’s Eve.

Several eagle eyed Liverpool fans spotted the closure and shared their thoughts online:

why has alisson deactivated his Instagram 😭😭😭 — 𝓬𝓱𝓵𝓸𝓮 (@CMAlfc) January 4, 2022

Alisson deactivated his Instagram. Interesting. — liverpool_2001x19 (@premleaguex19) January 4, 2022

Alisson Becker habría cerrado su cuenta de Instagram, esperemos no lo hayan hackeado pic.twitter.com/7PdsG5GWNz — Liverpul Arg (@LiverpulArg) January 4, 2022

Let’s hope the 29-year-old is in a good mental state, coming off the back of a tough year personally for him and that the decision is purely out of healthy motives.

Send all our love to our No.1 and let’s hope he’s back to full health soon and stood in between our sticks, keeping clean sheets and pulling off some big saves.

