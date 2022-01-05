Barcelona’s reported interest in Naby Keita handed significant boost as Coutinho clause expired

A clause Liverpool inserted into the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona back in early 2018 had initially meant that the Catalan giants would have been forced to fork out a significant premium (£89m) to acquire another Reds player.

This comes from the Daily Mail, with the publication noting that the clause in question expired in 2020, which would mean that Xavi’s men could potentially look to secure reported target Naby Keita for a cut-price fee.

Given that only a year will remain on the former RB Leizpig man’s contract come the summer, the La Liga-based outfit will certainly be in a good position to negotiate a reasonable fee for the 26-year-old’s services, should they wish to.

Given the Guinean’s current contract circumstances, a difficult decision is certainly due to be made over his future.

Our No.8 has posted some impressive performances this term when fit, inspiring some debate over whether Michael Edwards and co. may be encouraged to hand the player fresh terms.

However, with concerns over the state of our midfield having persisted since the start of the campaign, we wouldn’t put it past the club to look to freshen things up by creating space in the squad.

