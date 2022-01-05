‘Bottlers’ – These Aston Villa fans fume over Liverpool League Cup clash postponement on Twitter

The decision to postpone Liverpool’s upcoming Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Arsenal has invited a strong reaction from some rival supporters on social media.

The EFL’s call invited memories from Aston Villa fans of the time the Reds fielded a strong-XI against a severely weakened Villans team hit hard by the pandemic for a FA Cup game.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had secured a 4-1 victory over the West Midlands-based outfit comprised of a mix of U23s and U18s that fought valiantly on the day.

READ MORE: Barcelona’s reported interest in Naby Keita handed significant boost as Coutinho clause expired

Whilst we can certainly understand the upset that has been caused, it seems some fans are conveniently forgetting that we were forced to field a young side to face Dean Smith’s men in 2019 whilst the senior players participated in the Club World Cup.

Ultimately, of course, any blame should surely be thrown in the FA’s direction given it was their 14-player rule that forced Aston Villa to field a young team or forfeit the tie.

We’ve no doubt Liverpool would have preferred to play the fixture in question against Mikel Arteta’s outfit, however, circumstances have evidently fallen beyond our control.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

We played 16 year olds against you last year. You’re telling me every tier of your Club can’t string 15 players together? Prove it to me and I’ll back down. — Sam O D (@samgeorgeody) January 5, 2022

One rule for us, another for them pic.twitter.com/VEGSKHZZ1h — Holte End Horizon (@HolteendHorizon) January 5, 2022

We had to field our under 18s ! Kick the scousers out — craig (@cocowvale) January 5, 2022

One for rule you, one for the rest. Bottlers pic.twitter.com/vV4mwrD1wu — Holte End Holdings (@Holte_ender1) January 5, 2022

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…