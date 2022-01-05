Breaking: Liverpool confirm their Training Centre has been closed as COVID cases continue to run riot within the squad

Liverpool have continued to update fans on the COVID issue that is tearing through the squad and putting several future fixtures in jeopardy.

Following the formal application to request the postponement of the first-leg of the Carabao Cup and the news that Pep Lijnders has tested positive for COVID, there has been a new update.

The AXA Training Centre has been temporarily closed as the cases of COVID rise and the number of available players fall, with the club seemingly determined to get the semi-final called off.

A full statement on the club’s website read: ‘Liverpool Football Club can confirm the first-team training facilities at AXA Training Centre have been temporarily closed due to a rapidly growing number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases.

‘The Reds acted to suspend operations within the facility today after the latest round of testing revealed multiple new suspected positives.

‘The decision was made after consultation with the relevant Public Health authority.

‘The new cases are in addition to those recorded on Monday and Tuesday morning.

‘Among the multiple players and staff who tested positive in the latest round was Pepijn Lijnders, resulting in the cancellation of the pre-Arsenal press conference he had been due to host this morning.

‘The club has lodged an application with the EFL for the postponement of Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final, first-leg tie with the Gunners at Emirates Stadium. The outcome of that submission is currently pending.

‘We will offer a further update on the reopening of the training centre in due course’.

It’s worrying that so many people are being affected (rumours that up to 14 players are out have been shared) and it’s hard to see how tomorrow’s game can go ahead and why an announcement hasn’t been made either way yet.

There will undoubtedly be more updates and we’ll bring them as we have them.

