‘Couldn’t do a thing’ – Shearer shares Kelleher verdict Liverpool fans will love after 2-2 Stamford Bridge draw

Alan Shearer lavished Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher with praise following his involvement in the side’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea at the weekend.

The Cork-born shotstopper proved to be an integral part of the matchday squad that saw Jurgen Klopp’s men return to Merseyside with a share of the spoils.

“Produced three outstanding saves and couldn’t do a thing about the two goals Liverpool conceded in their 2-2 draw at Chelsea,” the former Newcastle United hitman wrote of the Irishman on the Premier League’s official website.

The result, of course, isn’t perfectly ideal in light of the points gap that has developed between the Reds and Manchester City, with a stalemate leaving the club with an 11-point mountain to climb (albeit with a game in hand).

Should our upcoming FA Cup meeting with Shrewsbury Town still go ahead, we’d expect the 23-year-old to play a starring role once more.

We’ve been thoroughly impressed with the former Ringmahon Rangers ‘keeper who has yet to put a foot wrong in the few appearances he has made for us.

With the breadth of talent at our disposal in the goalkeeping department, it seems we can certainly rest assured about the future of our options between the sticks.

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted