Ferdinand explains why he was ‘buzzing’ when 29-year-old Liverpool star scored v Chelsea

Rio Ferdinand has explained he was delighted when Mo Salah scored his lead-doubling effort against Chelsea at the weekend as he has the Egyptian in his fantasy football team.

The former Blues frontman’s goal was not enough to see the Merseysiders take home all three points from Stamford Bridge after Thomas Tuchel’s men pulled two back in a remarkable five minutes of action leading up to the half-time break.

“He’s in my Fantasy team so I was buzzing when he scored that, to be honest with you,” the former Manchester United defender told FIVE (via the Echo).

“The way he stood Alonso up shimmied a bit moved him up, pressed pause for a minute and slapped it in the goal.

“He’s the most devastating player around at the moment. He’s so decisive, getting two or three chances a game.”

With 32 goal contributions in 26 games (across all competitions) this term, one can hardly blame the 43-year-old for including one of his old arch rivals’ best talents.

At 29-years-old, Salah is evidently showing no signs of halting his upward trajectory as he proves once again this season why he deserves to be considered amongst the absolute upper echelon of footballers across the globe.

Of course, with his contract still yet to be renewed and running dangerously close to being a year away from expiration, serious concerns remain amongst the fanbase with regard to his Anfield future.

We’d be highly surprised to see this contract saga run until the summer window in light of his continuing importance to this Liverpool side.

