Kostas Tsimikas’ hilarious social media post to mark James Milner’s 36th birthday

Kostas Tsimikas shared a superhero inspired birthday message for James Milner as the midfielder celebrated his 36th birthday.

Our Greek defender is clearly inspired by our No.7, or at least sees several similarities with the character most recently portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.

To mark the birthday of our vice-captain, the Greek Scouser posted an image on his Instagram story of the Leeds-born veteran with his head on the body of Iron Man.

The 25-year-old wrote: ‘Happy birthday mate 😂❤️ @jamesmilnerofficial‘ in his social media post.

It’s great to see the respect that the former Manchester City midfielder has in our squad, yet the players are also comfortable enough to share a joke with the versatile member of our team.

You can view the post on Tsimikas’ Instagram story:

